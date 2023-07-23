Motorcyclist dead after crash with SUV on I-90 in Schaumburg
Updated 7/23/2023 10:15 AM
A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday afternoon crash with an SUV on Interstate 90 near Route 53 in Schaumburg, Illinois State Police said Sunday.
Police said the crash occurred on eastbound I-90 approximately 5:21 p.m.
The driver of the motorcycle, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, state police said.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.