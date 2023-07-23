Motorcyclist dead after crash with SUV on I-90 in Schaumburg

A motorcyclist was killed Saturday in a crash with an SUV on eastbound I-90 near Route 53 in Schaumburg.

A motorcyclist was killed in a Saturday afternoon crash with an SUV on Interstate 90 near Route 53 in Schaumburg, Illinois State Police said Sunday.

Police said the crash occurred on eastbound I-90 approximately 5:21 p.m.

The driver of the motorcycle, who has not been publicly identified, was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation, state police said.