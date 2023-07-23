CLC presentation: Can geothermal technology work for you?
Updated 7/23/2023 5:28 PM
Learn the basics of geothermal for heating and cooling, during a free presentation from 7 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, July 25, at the College of Lake County.
The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency says geothermal heat pumps are the most energy-efficient system to heat and cool buildings and water. Learn how they work, whether your home is a good location, whether it would be a good investment and more.
The session will be held in Rooms 326-328 in the T Wing on CLC's Grayslake campus, 19351 W. Washington St. Park in Lot 8.
