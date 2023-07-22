Police: Wauconda man drove through children's triathlon in Wauconda

Jack A. Hazen, accused of driving through a children's triathlon Saturday morning in Wauconda, has been charged with aggravated assault and reckless driving, police said.

At 8:37 a.m., the Wauconda Police Department and Wauconda Park District were hosting the annual Children's Triathlon throughout the village. According to a news release, while officers were blocking off the intersection of Garland and Bonner roads, Jack A. Hazen of Wauconda, who was driving a custom 2008 Ford Mustang GT, pulled up to the intersection and accelerated through the posted barricades, passing a marked squad with emergency lights activated and a uniformed police officer yelling for him to stop.

Hazen continued south on Garland Road, weaving and speeding between traffic cones while children were participating in the triathlon, according to police.

Hazen drove past another uniformed officer and was eventually stopped by other officers at Garland Road and Winding Lane, police said, and taken into custody without incident.

"Fortunately, due to the quick actions of Wauconda Police personnel, no participants were injured," Wauconda Police Chief David Wermes stated in the news release.

Hazen is charged with aggravated assault with a motor vehicle, a Class 4 felony, and reckless driving, a Class A misdemeanor. The Wauconda Police Department is seizing his vehicle.