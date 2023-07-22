 

Lake County sheriff, fire agencies searching for missing man on lake near Antioch

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/22/2023 10:02 PM

The Lake County sheriff's marine unit and local fire departments are searching for a missing man on a lake near Antioch, official said Saturday.

Deputies were sent to Lake Catherine just before 4 p.m. Saturday for a report of a man who went into the water and didn't resurface, according to a news release from the sheriff's office.

 

The preliminary investigation shows that a 52-year-old Mount Prospect man jumped off a pontoon boat being operated by his adult son to go swimming, briefly resurfaced, but went below the water surface and wasn't seen again, the release stated.

Boats from the sheriff's marine unit and area fire departments are searching the lake with sonar, but so far, have not been able to locate the man. The water in the area they are searching is approximately 30 feet deep. The search effort will continue.

