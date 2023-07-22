'Everybody is so appreciative': 182 guns collected at buyback event in Arlington Heights

Halfway through a four-hour long gun buyback event, the Arlington Heights Police Department collected 182 guns, no questions asked, outside St. Simon's Episcopal Church Saturday.

The buyback was part of a larger community event that emphasized a safety and prevention message of "zero harm." People were also allowed people to turn in prescription and illegal drugs, also with no questions asked.

Arlington Heights Police Chief Nick Pecora and officers from the department gave $100 for each gun turned in. He started the day with $40,000 in $100 bills, and by noon nearly half of the money had been given away. He said the money had forfeited by drug dealers in civil proceedings.

"Most of it is illegal money from illegal events," Pecora said. "We turn it back into positive community events."

Participants were instructed to remain in their vehicles and the guns were retrieved by a police officer. They were then taken to a trailer that served as safety station where two officers made sure the guns were unloaded. They were then moved to mobile-home style police vehicle for processing.

Pecora said the event gave people a chance to remove a gun from their household.

"Everybody is so appreciative, because they had guns they wanted to get rid of -- but didn't have the means to get rid of," Pecora said.