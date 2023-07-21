Bartlett police arrest man accused of striking officer with bottle

Bartlett police on Thursday arrested a West Chicago man accused of attacking an officer who was responding to a call of an intoxicated person.

Daniel Sampiller, 31, was charged with felony aggravated battery to a police officer and felony aggravated assault.

While responding to a call on the 600 block of Mallard Court Thursday, police reported that Sampiller swung a glass bottle at an officer, striking him on the arm. They also reported that Sampillar tried to spit on officers during the booking process.

Sampiller was taken to the Cook County courthouse in Rolling Meadows Friday to await a bail hearing.