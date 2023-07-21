Bail set at $750,000 for Downers Grove man accused of armed robbery

Bail was set at $750,000 for a Downers Grove man accused of armed robbery.

Jordan Daurham, 20, of the 1200 block of 71st Street, appeared at a court hearing Friday morning. He's charged with armed robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.

Officials said Daurham arranged through Snapchat to meet someone and sell three wristband tickets to the Summer Smash concert for $100 apiece. The two met about 2 p.m. June 24 near the intersection of Powell Street and Norfolk Avenue in Downers Grove. Police allege Daurham arrived in a stolen Hyundai Sonata.

The two exchanged the wristbands for the $300, but then, authorities said, Daurham pulled out a handgun, pointed it at the buyer and demanded the wristbands back. Daurham then fled in the Sonata, according to police.

On Wednesday, Downers Grove police officers identified Daurham outside his apartment. Daurham was apprehended after a short chase, officials said, and he had a handgun.

Daurham's next court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 18.