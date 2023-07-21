Armed men rob bank in Addison

Authorities are looking for these two men, who they say robbed a BMO Harris Bank branch in Addison on Friday. Courtesy of the FBI

Two armed men robbed a BMO Harris Bank branch Friday morning in Addison.

According to the FBI, the pair entered the bank at 1355 W. Lake St. shortly after 9 a.m., brandished handguns and demanded money.

Both robbers were described as Black men ages 25 to 30.

One is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a stocky build. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face covering, gray gloves and white shoes. Authorities say he carried a handgun with a long barrel and extended magazine.

The other robber stands about 6 feet, 2 inches tall and is muscular. He was wearing black pants, a black hooded Adidas sweatshirt with white stripes down the arm, a black face covering, white gloves and white shoes. The handgun he carried had a green laser sight.

No injuries were reported. The thieves fled by car.

Authorities did not say whether they believe Friday's bank robbery is linked to the robbery of a BMO Harris Bank branch on Wednesday morning in Naperville.