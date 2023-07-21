14-year-old boy dies days after being struck by Jeep in Hinsdale

The 14-year-old Hinsdale boy who was hit Monday by a vehicle that crashed into a restaurant has died.

Sean Richards was outside Fontana's Subs on South Lincoln Street in Hinsdale when he was struck by a Jeep that drove into the restaurant. Richards was taken to Hinsdale Hospital and later flown to Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago, where he died Thursday.

Comer Children's Hospital released a statement from the Richards family Friday.

"We are devastated and will forever have a large hole in our hearts," Kristine and Brian Richards wrote in the statement. "Sean was a gentle soul who was always both humble and kind. Full of joy, he was the most loving child and was a friend to everyone he met."

They said their son graduated from eighth grade at St. Isaac Jogues Parish Catholic School in Hinsdale in May and was eager to begin high school at Benet Academy in the fall.

"We are forever grateful for the outpouring of love and support that has lifted us up during these trying days," the statement read. "In particular, we want to thank those from the St. Isaac Jogues School and Parish, Benet Academy and Hinsdale communities, as well as the many, many friends, family and strangers who have prayed for Sean and our family during this unimaginable time."

Four people inside the restaurant were hurt, including three who were hospitalized after being hit by the vehicle or debris.

Officials said the Jeep was leaving a parking lot across the street before the crash. The Major Crash Reconstruction Team from the DuPage County Merit Task Force is assisting Hinsdale police with the investigation.