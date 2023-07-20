Section of Stearns School Road in Gurnee to close for 80 days

Stearns School Road from Hutchins Road to Hunt Club Road in the Gurnee area will be closed to through traffic beginning Aug. 1.

The closure will last 80 days and is necessary to remove the existing culvert pipes and build a new bridge over Mill Creek. The road is scheduled to reopen Oct. 19.

The detour is Hutchins Road to Route 132 (Grand Avenue) to Hunt Club Road. Local traffic will have access from Hunt Club Road to Mill Creek Drive. The road will be closed to all traffic at Mill Creek.

Visit the construction tab at https://www.lakecountyil.gov/191/Transportation for more information.