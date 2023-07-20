Nervous about carnival ride safety? Here are some things to keep in mind

Antioch police have seized the "Moby Dick" ride from Lockport-based All Around Amusement. A 10-year-old boy was thrown from the ride over the weekend. Courtesy of Antioch police

As police investigate what caused a 10-year-old boy to be thrown from a Taste of Antioch carnival ride Sunday, experts say parents should check out attractions for possible safety concerns before hopping on or letting their kids ride.

On his website, Ken Martin, a Virginia-based amusement ride safety consultant, recommends performing an informal field inspection of the ride by watching to make sure it appears to be running smoothly and isn't making concerning noises. Riders should also check for rust or other visible damage and note whether ride operators seem to be paying attention to their tasks.

In addition, Martin said, riders should check their restraints and latches, follow all age and height restrictions and adhere to the ride's rules.

State officials vetted 2,608 rides in the last year.

"We put a sticker on all rides and amusements that have been inspected by our inspectors," said Paul Cicchini, a spokesman for the Illinois Department of Labor. "It's green this year."

The "Moby Dick" ride from which the 10-year-old boy was thrown had been inspected and permitted by the state, Cicchini said.

There were 10 carnival ride accidents reported in Illinois last year and 10 the year before.