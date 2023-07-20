Former youth volleyball coach charged with indecent solicitation, grooming

A former youth volleyball coach from McHenry County faces charges alleging he arranged a meeting for a sexual encounter with who he believed was a 14-year-old girl, authorities said Thursday.

Philip S. Bromley, 44, of the 200 block of Creekside Trail in McHenry, was arrested Wednesday when arrived at the meeting place and instead encountered members of the Lake County Sheriff's Office Special Investigations Group.

Bromley is charged with indecent solicitation of a minor, traveling to meet a minor and grooming, all felonies, according to sheriff's police. He was held in the Lake County jail overnight, pending a bond court appearance today, officials said.

According to the sheriff's office, Bromley had been communicating online for several weeks with an undercover detective posing as a 14-year-old girl. During the conversations, Bromley enticed the "teen" to meet with him for the purpose of a sexual relationship, authorities allege.

Bromley was arrested Wednesday after traveling to a location in Lake County for the meeting, sheriff's police said.

Anyone that may have been victimized by Bromley is encouraged to file a report with their local law enforcement agency, authorities said.

"We continue to stress the importance to parents and guardians -- be vigilant and monitor who your children are talking to on social media," Sheriff John D. Idleburg said in an announcement of the arrest. "Predators commonly use these applications to entice children."