Wildfire celebrating 20 years in Schaumburg with some old menu favorites

Swordfish "London Broil" served with oven-roasted tomatoes and onions is back on the Wildfire Schaumburg restaurant menu for a limited time as the restaurant celebrates its 20th birthday with throwback menu items. COURTESY OF LETTUCE ENTERTAIN YOU

Wildfire restaurant in Schaumburg is celebrating its 20th birthday with throwback menu items such as Spinach and Artichoke Fondue served with garlic toast points. COURTESY OF LETTUCE ENTERTAIN YOU

Wildfire in Schaumburg is celebrating its 20th birthday with some throwback menu items available until July 25.

The restaurant has seen more than 2.8 million guests come through its doors in the past two decades for their signature chopped salad, seafood and steaks. Now the restaurant is ready to dine like it's 2003.

Dishes making a temporary return from the menu wayback machine include:

• Spinach and Artichoke Fondue served with garlic toast points. Wildfire's take on a classic appetizer gets a twist by roasting it in their wood-burning oven.

• Horseradish Crusted Cherrystone Clams, baked in a 600 degree oven and topped with the restaurant's signature crust.

• Swordfish "London Broil" served with oven-roasted tomatoes and onions, a popular fish dish back in the day served steakhouse style.

• Seasonal Berries Crisp, a desert that dates back to the first Wildfire location in 1995. It's now gluten-free.

The Lettuce Entertain You restaurant also has locations in Glenview, Lincolnshire, Oak Brook and Chicago, as well as Minnesota and Virginia.