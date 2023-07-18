Mount Prospect plans to spruce up downtown park for the holidays

Mount Prospect has been holding its annual holiday tree-lighting ceremony in Founders' Plaza by village hall, but that could change with a proposed move to Edwin and Elsie (Meyn) Busse Park. Daily Herald File Photo

Mount Prospect could move its holiday tree and tree-lighting ceremony to Edwin and Elsie (Meyn) Busse Park downtown. Courtesy of Mount Prospect

Mount Prospect may be moving its annual Thanksgiving eve tree-lighting ceremony, as well as many of its holiday decorations, to a small park downtown.

Last week, the village board tentatively approved plans to transplant a 20-foot spruce to Edwin and Elsie (Meyn) Busse Park across from village hall at Emerson Street and Busse Avenue. The spruce will serve as the village's holiday tree, ending the tradition of getting a different tree donated for the occasion every year.

It is a part of a plan to transform the park into a winter wonderland, with holiday lights, decorations, a sound system and security cameras, all at a proposed cost of $85,000.

The village has kicked off the holiday season in recent years with a ceremony in Founders' Plaza at Busse Avenue and Main Street. While that site offers visibility for those passing through downtown, it's also crowded, Public Works Director Sean Dorsey said.

"It's not a great space to have a ceremony or events," he said.

Trustee Terri Gens questioned the cost of the plan, especially the estimated $35,000 for decorations at a "difficult time for a lot of families right now with inflation."

Dorsey said village staff could seek a lower cost.

"You could just go over to Walmart and get one of those inflatable snow people," Mayor Paul Hoefert quipped.

Trustee John Matuszak said he believes the proposed move could be a good investment for the village.

"I think (with) the tax dollars that we generate from the sales, the food and drinks and everything else downtown, this thing will probably just pay for itself over that holiday period," he said.