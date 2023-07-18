Fire damages Addison manufacturing plant

No one was hurt during a Monday afternoon fire at a manufacturing plant in Addison.

Addison Fire Protection District officials said they were called to the industrial facility on the 900 block of Stiles Drive just after 4 p.m. for a report smoke showing from the roof.

Firefighters had the fire under control in 20 minutes and completely extinguished in about an hour, fire officials said.

The fire began in the three-story building's ventilation unit, part of which collapsed during the fire and knocked out part of the building's fire suppression equipment.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but the business was allowed to restart operations while cleanup and rehabilitation continues.

No damage amount was immediately available.