Elation, dismay from suburban leaders over state Supreme Court's landmark bail ruling

The Illinois Supreme Court's landmark decision Tuesday upholding the constitutionality of cashless bail sparked elation from some suburban leaders and dismay among others.

Hailing the ruling as a historic moment in the pursuit of equal justice, proponents of the Pre-Trial Fairness Act said it will make communities safer.

"Instead of domestic abusers, murderers, and sex offenders using their cash to obtain release, judges can finally hold dangerous individuals prior to trial," Lake County State's Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a prepared statement.

Rinehart, along with Cook County counterpart Kim Foxx, were the only state's attorneys of the 102 in Illinois who vocally supported the elimination of money bond. Many others were plaintiffs in the lawsuit seeking to block it.

Under the law, nonviolent offenders will no longer be detained because they lack bail money, Rinehart said, adding that the money-based system disproportionally jails Black and brown defendants.

"We can finally begin to live up to the ideal that access to money should not lead to different justice systems for different defendants." he added, noting that a cashless system has worked for decades in federal and juvenile courts.

The provision abolishing cash bail is part of the Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today Act (the SAFE-T Act), an omnibus criminal justice reform package that also includes body camera requirements for police, use-of-force reforms and other measures. Passed by the Illinois General Assembly in 2021, the bail change was set to take effect Jan. 1, but the Illinois Supreme Court stayed its implementation in December in response to constitutional challenges.

The elimination of cash bail, which goes into effect Sept. 18, does not mean the end of pretrial detention, Rinehart said.

"We will still jail defendants prior to trial and the defendants we do hold will be the dangerous weapon offenders, drug traffickers, child molesters, murderers, and domestic abusers who will no longer be able to use their own cash (or their accomplice's cash) as an escape hatch from justice," he said.

McHenry County State's Attorney Patrick Kenneally, who was among the prosecutors who sued to block the change, said his office is disheartened by the decision, He believes it will make the job of prosecutors, judges and police more difficult.

"That said, we have no choice other than to accept the decision and move on," he said, adding that his office will do everything within its power to ensure that dangerous offenders remain behind bars while awaiting trial and other measures are in place to minimize risk to the public.

"As the flaws of this haphazardly enacted and poorly conceived law become immediately apparent in the form of compromised safety of communities across the state, we will also seek to work with our legislators on common-sense reforms," Kenneally said.

DuPage County State's Attorney Robert Berlin was among several prosecutors who worked with legislators in the fall on bipartisan efforts to amend what he described as "glaring deficiencies" in the initial version of Pre-Trial Fairness Act. Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed an amended version in early December.

"I am very proud of the improvements advanced by this group," Berlin said in a prepared statement Tuesday.

Berlin promised to continue advocating for a system similar to that of New Jersey, which he said allows judges more authority to detain a person accused of any crime when prosecutors prove by clear and convincing evidence that the defendant will not appear in court or poses a danger to any person or the community at large.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Rinehart and Kim Foxx said their prosecutors are prepared to implement the changes Sept. 18 and respond to expected petitions for release from those currently in custody.

A spokeswoman from the Office of the Cook County Public Defender, whose attorneys represent many incarcerated defendants, said she expects hundreds of defendants to seek release.

• Daily Herald staff writer Doug T. Graham contributed to this report.