'We're stealing from each other': Lack of police recruits prompts hiring from other departments

As in sports, law enforcement has a free agent market.

Police departments across the state are filling their ranks by hiring officers away from other law enforcement agencies, offering inducements like better pay, more upward mobility and a friendlier schedule.

It's a practice known as lateral transfers, and it's often governed by necessity as departments struggle to find new recruits for open jobs.

"The long and short of it is, we're stealing from each other," said Kenny Winslow, executive director of the Illinois Association of Chiefs of Police.

Winslow, the former police chief in Springfield, said some departments are offering bonuses of between $20,000 and $25,000 to attract experienced officers from other communities.

"This isn't an Illinois thing. It's an across-the-country thing," he added, noting that the Phoenix Police Department has posted recruiting messages on billboards in Los Angeles.

Winslow said lateral transfers can hurt smaller departments that train and equip new officers, only to see them leave for another agency.

It's also affecting big city forces like the Chicago Police Department, which has a shortage of about 1,500 sworn officers, according to a 2022 report.

Mount Prospect recently hired three lateral transfers from the CPD.

Police Chief Michael Eterno traces the exodus to fatigue from the demands of a job that can include seven-day work weeks, 12-hour shifts and canceled days off. Suburban departments, with lower call volumes, can provide a badly needed refuge, he said.

Officer Shoaib Ghalib is one of those former Chicago cops who has traded a city beat for the suburbs. The seven-year law enforcement veteran joined the Palatine Police Department last year.

"I wanted to work for an organization that backs its officers," he said.

Ghalib said he loves patrolling the community and praised its diversity. And since there is a lower case load than in Chicago, there is opportunity for more thorough work.

Since the village council passed an ordinance last year allowing the practice, Palatine has made nine lateral hires for its force of 108 sworn officers. They have come not only from Chicago, but other states, including Texas and Florida.

Officer Johnny Cantu moved to the Palatine department from the Cook County sheriff's office six months ago at the recommendation of a friend.

"It's been a smooth transition," he said. "It's a very professional department. I've been treated well."

Cantu said he appreciates the ability to spend more time on cases.

"I feel like more of a detective sometimes with my follow-ups," he said.

Officer D.J. Spears had previous experience with the River Forest and Winfield departments before coming to Palatine. He said the department offers more career opportunities, compared to others where "you're going to be on patrol for your entire career."

In Palatine, he said, he's been given the opportunity to serve as a field training officer.

"A lot of departments are struggling to stay afloat with manpower," Palatine police Chief David Daigle said. "I'm lucky that I'm sitting at full staffing now"

Another motive behind making lateral hires: They arrive ready to serve. First-time officers have to undergo 16 weeks of training at the state police academy then another 16 weeks of training in the field before they are placed on active duty.

Although the market for lateral hires is competitive, Daigle said it's rare for police in neighboring communities poach from one another.

Lake County Sheriff Deputy Chief Christopher Covelli said that years ago there might have been some tension between agencies when an officer goes from one department to another, but that's no longer the case.

"Today it's so common that it's understood in the profession," he said. "I would say most law enforcement organizations understand. They want the best for their employees."

Covelli said there has been an uptick in the number of lateral applicants for the sheriff's office. Many are seeking opportunities that municipal agencies don't offer, including in court security or a marine unit, as well as one of the largest police dog groups in the state.

The sheriff's deputies union recently agreed to allow lateral hires be paid better than an entry-level deputies.

Like others, Covelli said what's driving the trend are the declining number of new recruits.

"Our testing processes 15 to 20 years ago would attract between 300 and 500 candidates," he said. "Today, we're lucky if we have 50 people attend a testing process."