Officials: 5 injured when car drives into Hinsdale restaurant

Five people were injured Monday afternoon when a Jeep drove into a Hinsdale restaurant, village officials said.

Hinsdale police and fire crews responded just after 2:35 p.m. to Fontano's Subs, 9 S. Lincoln St., for a report of a car into a building.

A 14-year-old pedestrian was hit outside the business and critically injured. He was taken to Hinsdale Hospital and then later flown to Comer Children's Hospital at the University of Chicago.

Three people inside the restaurant were hit by the vehicle or debris, and were taken to a Downers Grove hospital in serious condition.

One customer from inside the restaurant was treated and released on the scene.

The vehicle was leaving a parking lot across the street prior to the crash, officials said.

The driver was not injured.

The Major Crash Reconstruction Team from the DuPage County MERIT Task Force is assisting Hinsdale police with the investigation.