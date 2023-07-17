Milwaukee Avenue to close in Vernon Hills for rail crossing repairs
Updated 7/17/2023 10:42 AM
Milwaukee Avenue (Route 21) will be closed for about five days starting Tuesday, July 25 south of Gregg's Parkway in Vernon Hills.
The closing is needed to repair a deteriorated railroad crossing. The road is expected to reopen before Sunday, July 30 ], weather permitting.
Southbound traffic will be detoured east on Route 176/Park Avenue, south on St. Mary's Road and west on Route 60/Townline Road. Northbound traffic will be detoured east on Route 60/Townline, north on St. Mary's Road and west on 176/Park Avenue.
