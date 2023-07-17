Milwaukee Avenue to close in Vernon Hills for rail crossing repairs

Milwaukee Avenue (Route 21) will be closed for about five days starting Tuesday, July 25 south of Gregg's Parkway in Vernon Hills.

The closing is needed to repair a deteriorated railroad crossing. The road is expected to reopen before Sunday, July 30 ], weather permitting.

Southbound traffic will be detoured east on Route 176/Park Avenue, south on St. Mary's Road and west on Route 60/Townline Road. Northbound traffic will be detoured east on Route 60/Townline, north on St. Mary's Road and west on 176/Park Avenue.