'Renaissance man' judge who presided over Blagojevich, 'Family Secrets' trials dies at 82

U.S. District Court Judge James Zagel speaks at Eastern Illinois University in 2012. Zagel, who presided over high-profile trials including that of former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, died Saturday at 82 years old. AP Photo/Seth Perlman, File

Longtime federal Judge James B. Zagel, who presided over the trials of former Gov. Rod Blagojevich, Illinois political power brokers and numerous Chicago organized crime figures, has died.

Zagel, 82, passed away Saturday after a long illness, according to a statement from the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois, where he served for nearly 30 years with "trademark brilliance and unflappable demeanor."

Before his appointment to the court in 1987, Zagel served as an assistant Cook County state's attorney, where he was on the team that prosecuted Richard Speck for the killings of eight nursing students in Chicago in 1966.

The Chicago native and Harvard Law School graduate went on to serve in the Illinois attorney general's office, as director of the Illinois Department of Revenue and then, from 1980 to 1987, director of the Illinois State Police.

As a federal judge, Zagel presided over numerous high-profile cases, including the "Family Secrets" trial that led to convictions against organized crime figures Joseph "Joey the Clown" Lombardo and Frank Calabrese, Sr., among others.

He also presided over several trials involving corruption in Illinois politics, most notably those of Blagojevich, who Zagel sentenced to 14 years in prison following his conviction on more than a dozen charges in 2011.

Outside the courtroom, Zagel was a published author, patron of the arts accomplished actor. Under the stage name J.S. Block, he appeared as a judge in the 1989 movie "Music Box" and David Mamet's 1991 film, "Homicide."

"Judge James Zagel was not only a much-admired federal judge; he played one in the movies," Chief U.S. District Court Judge Rebecca R. Pallmeyer said in the court's statement Sunday. "Anyone who knew him could see why: he looked the part, and he truly inhabited the role, reflecting the best of the third branch in his wisdom, common sense, and dry wit.

"Jim Zagel was a Renaissance man -- a lover of the arts, music, and literature; a published author himself; and a man of elegance and charm," Pallmeyer added. "And he was a treasured friend to the attorneys and law enforcement officers he worked with for many years, his law clerks, and especially his fellow judges, who miss him dearly."

Zagel is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret Maxwell Zagel, and many beloved cousins and dear friends.