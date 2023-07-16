Prisoner escapes Park Ridge officers, gets caught in Wisconsin

A prisoner escaped on his way to the Lake County Jail on Friday afternoon and carjacked two people before being caught in Wisconsin, police said.

Two Park Ridge officers were taking the prisoner, who was wanted on a Lake County warrant, to the jail at about 2:38 p.m.

The officers noticed the prisoner, who had been handcuffed with his hands behind him, "acting erratically" in the back seat. They then realized he had slipped the handcuffs in front of him.

The officers pulled over on the shoulder of northbound Interstate 294 at mile marker 52, and tried to re-secure the prisoner while asking for help from Illinois State Police over dispatch. Officers used a Taser on the prisoner, but it was ineffective.

The prisoner broke free before running across the northbound lanes, jumping over the concrete barrier and continuing to run in the southbound lanes. He went up to a stopped maroon-colored Ford van and forced the driver out. He got inside and drove away.

The prisoner fled to the area of Lake Cook Road and Caribou Crossing in Northbrook, where he got out of the Ford van at about 3:19 p.m. He then carjacked another vehicle, a white Chevrolet Camaro.

Police found the Camaro through the vehicle's On Star locator service. Wisconsin State Police then stopped the prisoner in Kenosha County on southbound Interstate 94.

He was taken into custody and is being held for further investigation.