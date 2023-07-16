Early morning fire Sunday leaves several McHenry apartments uninhabitable

Several units of a McHenry apartment building were left uninhabitable after fire broke out early Sunday morning, authorities said.

McHenry Township Fire Protection District firefighters called to the three-story building in the 4300 block of Shamrock Lane arrived at 12:06 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the third floor in the rear of the structure, officials said.

Firefighters began an aggressive attack while simultaneously evacuating residents and searching for additional occupants, according to the fire district. All occupants were evacuated successfully.

The fire was contained to the apartment where it began and brought under control within 20 minutes, officials said.

One occupant was treated and released at the scene. There were no firefighter injuries. The Red Cross was called to assist residents displaced by the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and a damage estimate was not available Sunday.