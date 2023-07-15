Public hearing on 'workforce housing' proposal for Lake Zurich resumes Wednesday

A public hearing on a plan to annex, rezone and replace the former Midlothian Manor property with a 24-unit apartment building in Lake Zurich resumes Wednesday. Daily Herald file PHOTO

Opponents of a proposal to annex, rezone and redevelop the former Midlothian Manor property in with a 24-unit apartment building plan to return in force Wednesday as a public hearing resumes.

Housing Opportunity Development Corporation, a nonprofit with a mission to create affordable housing, is pursuing a plan for 2.6 acres at the southwest corner of Midlothian Road and North Lakewood Lane.

The irregularly shaped corner is referred to as Midlothian Manor for a former assisted living/supportive housing facility that operated for about nine years until closing in 2010.

Village trustees in April 2022 held a courtesy review of the plan and in March, the nonprofit applied to annex and rezone the property. As planned, the nonprofit would buy the property from the Lake County Housing Authority, raze Midlothian Manor and replace it with a two-story building.

The village's planning and zoning commission, which makes recommendations to the village board, held a public hearing June 21. That session was continued due to time constraints and will resume at 7 p.m. Wednesday at village hall, 70 E. Main St.

A hundred or more people are expected to attend, according to resident Larry Schaedel, who has been picked to speak on the behalf of homeowners to the north, south and west.

The village's corporate and industrial park is to the east.

The property comprises two parcels in unincorporated Lake County and is zoned for two, single-family homes.

The nonprofit is requesting R-6 zoning for multifamily residential. The plan is to provide "workforce housing" with rents affordable to households earning between $20,000 and $40,000 per year, or $10 to $20 an hour.

Rents would range on average from $600 a month for a one-bedroom apartment to $950 a month for a three-bedroom unit.

Schaedel said neighbors don't oppose affordable housing but contend the requested zoning isn't correct for what is being proposed.

"We believe that even under (village) rules, a 24-unit building is not permitted on that size lot," he said. That use creates an abrupt transition from what's currently in the area, he added.

According to the village, the area has a mix of residential, recreational and industrial properties, including single-family homes.

The new building would be constructed to modern codes and requirements and won't negatively impact the use and enjoyment of adjacent properties, according to the village.

In 2014, neighbors opposed the property being considered for housing the homeless and the plan didn't materialize.