Firefighters battle blaze at senior housing complex in Schaumburg

Firefighters rescue residents by helping them onto a ladder after a fire in an apartment building Friday afternoon on the 100 block of Wise Road in Schaumburg. Courtesy of ABC 7 Chicago

The afternoon fire at a four-story senior condo complex on Wise Road in Schaumburg involved at least two upper-floor units, though approximately 20 units in the building were affected by smoke or water damage, police said.

There were no reports of injuries from the fire at Emerald Village Senior Apartments, 150 W. Wise Road, though two residents and one firefighter were taken to the hospital as a precaution for smoke inhalation, police said.

Westbound Wise Road remained closed at Roselle Road as of 5:30 p.m. Friday.

With the entire condo building evacuated, nearby Frost Junior High School at 320 W. Wise Road is being used as a reunification point for families, police said.

No determination of a cause had been made Friday afternoon.