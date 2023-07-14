Church celebrating 190th anniversary Saturday

First Presbyterian Church of DuPage is hosting a festival Saturday to celebrate its 190th anniversary.

The community is invited for an afternoon of family fun from 4 to 8 p.m. at the church, 180 N. Weber Road in Bolingbrook.

Highlights include: a bouncy house; climbing wall; free games for people of all ages; and free hot dogs and veggie dogs. There also will be a food truck from Bailey's Catering with discounted prices, bake sale and popcorn sales. Join in the silent auction, basket and gift card raffles or check out the community partner tables and historical displays.

For information, visit firstpresdupage.org.