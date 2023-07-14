20 years for man on armed violence charge tied to chase in Hinsdale

A Chicago man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison in connection with a chase while driving a stolen vehicle in Hinsdale.

Kevonta Robinson, 21, pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of armed violence.

Authorities alleged that on the afternoon of Sept. 27, 2021, an Illinois state trooper saw a Honda CRV traveling west, fast, on the shoulder of I-290 near Mannheim Road. He learned the vehicle had been carjacked in Cook County earlier that day and was involved in two armed robberies.

The CRV got on I-294, then exited at Ogden Avenue. Robinson drove into oncoming traffic, disobeyed a red light at Oak Street, disobeyed a stop sign at Oak and Fuller Road, then got out and ran away. He was found hiding in a garage on Oak. Police say they found a loaded Beretta 9 mm pistol in the backyard of a house where Robinson had paused.

Robinson must serve 50% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.