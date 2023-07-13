Harper College foundation awards $50,000 in grants to local nonprofits

The Harper College Educational Foundation has awarded $50,000 to six, local nonprofit organizations through its Community Innovation Fund Grant Program.

Now in its second year, the program provides grants to nonprofit organizations whose missions support the advancement of equity, diversity and economic mobility for underserved and marginalized communities.

"Partnering with local organizations helps to expand our reach, positively impact more individuals and families, and strengthen our communities," said Laura Brown, vice president and chief advancement officer.

Recipients include:

• Barrington Area Council on Aging, Barrington -- $5,000 grant for comprehensive care management for older and disabled adults.

• FamilyForward, Arlington Heights -- $10,000 grant to support a Debt Reduction Matching Program.

• Fellowship Housing Corporation, Hoffman Estates -- $10,000 to support of transitional housing and wrap around services for at-risk single mothers and children.

• Partners for Our Communities, Palatine -- $10,000 to support the Skyward Bound program, which provides clinical therapy for students ages 18-22 at high risk for suicide and psychosocial education for parents.

• Special Gifts Theatre, Northbrook -- $5,000 to support musical theater programs in the Palatine/Rolling Meadows area for youth and adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

• WINGS, Palatine -- $10,000 to support of educational training and transportation assistance for suburban survivors of domestic violence.

Part of the impetus for the Community Innovation Fund Grant Program was MacKenzie Scott's $18 million transformational gift to Harper in 2021.

"Through these organizations, we are addressing the Community Innovation Grant Fund goals of economic mobility, equity and diversity in a variety of ways," said Dr. Avis Proctor, president of Harper College. "The opportunities they are creating will continue to have a positive impact on members of our community for years to come."