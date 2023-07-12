 

Two suburban hospital emergency departments honored

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/12/2023 2:51 PM

Two suburban hospital emergency departments have been honored by the Emergency Nurses Association.

The emergency departments from Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin and Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital in Winfield were among 53 departments around the world honored with the group's Lantern Award. Rush University Medical Center in Chicago was the only other emergency department in Illinois selected.

 

According to a release from the ENA, the Lantern Award was created in 2011 to recognize emergency departments demonstrating exceptional and innovative leadership, practice, education, advocacy and research performance. When applying, emergency departments share stories highlighting their commitment to care and initiatives to improve the nursing staff's well-being.

The award lasts for a three-year cycle then emergency departments can apply again.

Article Comments
