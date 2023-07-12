 

Man charged with mugging woman at gas station

  • Marcos Aguirre

    Marcos Aguirre

 
Susan Sarkauskas
 
 
Updated 7/12/2023 3:41 PM

An Aurora man, who was out on bond, has been accused of robbing a woman at an Addison gasoline.

Bail was set at $200,000 Wednesday for Marcos Aguirre, 37, of the 500 block of Fifth Avenue.

 

Authorities allege that at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, a robbery was reported at the Shell station at 251 N. Rohlwing Road. A 63-year-old woman was leaving the station when a man wearing a white face covering came up and grabbed her purse, according to court records. The purse contained about $800.

Police found him about nine hours later on Medinah Road.

He also is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police allege he had at least 1 gram of cocaine.

He was out on a $500 bond on a 2022 charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding and a $750 bond in a domestic violence case, according to DuPage County court records.

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 