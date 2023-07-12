Man charged with mugging woman at gas station

An Aurora man, who was out on bond, has been accused of robbing a woman at an Addison gasoline.

Bail was set at $200,000 Wednesday for Marcos Aguirre, 37, of the 500 block of Fifth Avenue.

Authorities allege that at 12:17 p.m. Tuesday, a robbery was reported at the Shell station at 251 N. Rohlwing Road. A 63-year-old woman was leaving the station when a man wearing a white face covering came up and grabbed her purse, according to court records. The purse contained about $800.

Police found him about nine hours later on Medinah Road.

He also is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Police allege he had at least 1 gram of cocaine.

He was out on a $500 bond on a 2022 charge of aggravated fleeing and eluding and a $750 bond in a domestic violence case, according to DuPage County court records.