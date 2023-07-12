Family displaced by Aurora house fire

An Aurora family was displaced by a Tuesday night house fire.

About 8:30 p.m., firefighters responded to the two-story, single-family home on the 1600 block of Cumberland Road. The homeowner who called 911 reported hearing a loud noise in the attached garage and then saw smoke and flames.

Two adults and two children living in the home were uninjured and out of the house by the time emergency crews arrived. According to officials, a firefighter suffered a minor injury and was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The fire was controlled within 15 minutes, officials said. But the house was deemed uninhabitable because of heat and smoke damage. The garage sustained heavy fire damage.

Twenty-four firefighters responded to the scene. Crews stayed for an additional 90 minutes to search for and extinguish hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and no estimate of damage was provided by officials.