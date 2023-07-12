Apparent twin tornadoes in Kane County, touchdowns in Streamwood, near O'Hare among storms

This photo shows apparent twin tornadoes north of Campton Hills in Kane County on Wednesday evening. Courtesy of Jimmy Sienicki

The National Weather Service confirmed damaging tornadoes moved through the suburbs and Chicago in the late afternoon and evening Wednesday, with one touching down near O'Hare International Airport and "multiple tornadoes in Kane County."

The weather service office in Romeoville told the Shaw Local News Network it had reports of touchdowns in Lily Lake and South Elgin. Social media users posted images and videos of what appeared to be twin tornadoes in Kane County, west of Elgin and South Elgin in the Campton Hills area.

The tornado by O'Hare was "touching the ground intermittently" about 7 p.m. and moving east, according to a tweet from the weather service, with "additional circulations" south of the O'Hare. Cook County had been under a tornado warning after a separate tornado was confirmed by the weather service east of South Elgin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

There were confirmed tornados on the east side of Streamwood and near Hodgkins and Summit just to the north of I-55, ABC 7 meteorologist Cheryl Scott said.

Sirens went off throughout the suburbs, and warnings sounded on televisions and phones. But all warnings ended by about 7:45 p.m., with only a watch remaining in place for some of the area.

In a text message to Shaw, Campton Hills Trustee Timothy Morgan said a tornado touched down at Burlington and Dittman roads, but there was no damage. Campton Township Road Commissioner Sam Gallucci said a tornado touched down at Bowes and Nesler roads in Elgin and caused damage.

Images of large fallen trees in Campton Hills and the Elgin area, with some damage to houses, appeared in social media posts and residents' photos.

Wind damage was reported in Aurora, ABC 7 reported. In Huntley, roofs of homes were damaged and torn off, and trees crashed onto homes and driveways.

Video from TV stations showed hundreds of people taking shelter in an O'Hare concourse, the Associated Press reported. Some 166 flights were canceled and nearly 500 were delayed, according to the flight tracking service FlightAware.

Flights were grounded at Midway International Airport and O'Hare International Airport from 5 to 7:15 p.m., the Chicago Sun-Times reported.

The South and Southwest suburbs saw heavy rain, with 2.63 inches reported in Romeoville, weather service meteorologist Jake Petr told the Chicago Sun-Times.

The National Weather Service issued two tornado warnings Wednesday evening for portions of Chicago proper. Tornado sirens sounded at least twice, warning people to take cover and ringing through the city's buildings, the AP reported.

A tornado watch is in place for DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, La Salle, McHenry and Will counties until 10 p.m. A tornado watch means a tornado is possible; it is less severe than a tornado warning, which indicates that a tornado has been seen or is expected by the weather service.

In the event of a tornado warning, residents are advised to move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building and to avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.