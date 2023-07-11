Schaumburg uses federal money to buy two electric vehicles, charging station

Assisted by $166,000 in federal funding, Schaumburg aims to get the region charged about electric vehicles by introducing a pair into its fleet as part of a new pilot program.

The money secured by Democratic U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi of Schaumburg will fund the replacement of two aging pickup trucks with fully electric cargo vans as well as a $50,000 charging station at the village's public works headquarters.

The recently ordered vehicles are expected to be delivered sometime next year. But the village's first hybrid vehicle -- a police SUV -- was displayed Monday, just weeks before it's ready to serve.

"This electric vehicle pilot program helps move forward some of the initiatives and concepts identified in our comprehensive green action plan and advances the goals of several federal, state and local initiatives," Schaumburg Mayor Tom Dailly said. "Replacing two vehicles with electric vehicles may seem like a small step, but it's an important one that keeps Schaumburg moving ahead with an eye to what's best for the future."

Krishnamoorthi said he isn't aware of any other municipalities in his 8th Congressional District having introduced fully electric vehicles. No others applied for the federal grant funding.

While the upfront acquisition costs are higher, there is hope that the emerging technology will prove cost-effective over the life of a vehicle, Krishnamoorthi said.

"I think different communities are watching this trend carefully," he added.

Schaumburg Engineering & Public Works Director Michael Hall said the village's first choice of electric vehicles was strategic, and the storage capacity of the cargo vans will be superior to that of the two pickup trucks they're replacing.

The maintenance costs will be something the village will monitor closely as it decides on the pace of the pilot program, he said, adding that he received a glowing review from neighboring Hoffman Estates about its hybrid police SUVs.

While Schaumburg had already been considering the purchase of fully electric vehicles, the federal funding encouraged that step.

"It certainly moved it forward quickly," Hall said.