Police investigating after 24-year-old woman found dead in Schaumburg hotel room
Updated 7/11/2023 5:39 PM
Schaumburg police are working with the Cook County medical examiner's office to investigate the death of a 24-year-old woman found in a hotel room July 5.
The cause and manner of Schaumburg resident Natalie Negray's death remains undetermined, police said Tuesday. An autopsy was conducted July 6 but the results are pending, a medical examiner's report shows.
A 44-year-old Blue Island man is believed to have been with Negray before she was discovered in the hotel room on the 1200 block of Bank Drive at 12:25 p.m. July 5.
That man is currently in the custody of Rockford police on an unrelated case, Schaumburg police said Tuesday.
