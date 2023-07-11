Naperville conducting first community survey since 2016

Naperville officials want to hear from residents.

For the first time since 2016, the city is conducting a community survey to help shape future decisions on city services and other important issues. The survey, which launched last week and runs through the middle of August, was the result of a recommendation from the city's 2021 Priorities Plan.

"Everyone who lives in the community is affected by what we do," said Linda LaCloche, the city's director of communications. "This is all about what they think about the services we provide as a local government."

The city partnered with Polco, an independent consultant and civic engagement company, to administer the survey that will touch on police, fire and public works services. The survey also addresses parks, schools and businesses.

While many of the questions are standardized from the National Community Survey, city officials also included customized Naperville-centric questions related to downtown and other areas.

Using the National Community Survey, LaCloche said, allows city officials to compare Naperville with other benchmark communities.

"It goes into a lot of areas that we haven't addressed before," she said.

The survey, which takes about 15 minutes to complete and is available in English and Spanish, will be conducted in two parts. Now through Aug. 16, random households are being asked to participate to reduce bias and obtain feedback from throughout Naperville. Starting Aug. 2, the survey opens to all residents.

In early October, city staff will present the findings to the city council. LaCloche said the ensuing discussions could lead to changes in city services and priorities.

Although it's been seven years since the last survey, residents can expect them more often in the future. The Priorities Plan recommends a community survey every two or three years.

"We typically get really good response rates as a community," LaCloche said. "We're always pleased with the results from our surveys."