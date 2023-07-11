From institution to home: DuPage Care Center to undergo major renovations

As depicted in this rendering, resident rooms in the DuPage Care Center will be updated as part of the first major renovation of the facility in decades. Courtesy of WSP USA Inc.

As suggested in this rendering, a major overhaul is slated to transform the DuPage Care Center into a more modern facility with a new entrance, more inviting communal areas and remodeled living spaces for its residents. Courtesy of WSP USA Inc.

The DuPage Care Center is poised to undergo its first large-scale renovation in decades. Daily Herald file photo

The DuPage Care Center is getting a new look.

DuPage County officials kicked off the start of what they described as a long overdue facelift at the center in Wheaton. It is the first major construction project at the center in more than 30 years.

"It's a big deal to see the improvements and how much it's going to help all the residents," said Michael Deliberto, who has lived at the care center for the last seven years and heads the resident council.

Some of the buildings at the care center date back to the 1800s, when the site served as a county "poor farm." Those who lived at the "Alms House" worked the farmland, grew vegetables and raised livestock.

Eventually, the Alms House evolved into the DuPage County Convalescent Center, eventually with living spaces for up to 366 residents.

DuPage County Board Chairwoman Deborah Conroy said that 135 years later, the "tradition of care" continues. The five-star rated facility provides sub-acute skilled care, long-term custodial care, and care for those living with Alzheimer's.

"It's time our exterior, the way this facility looks, reflects the commitment to excellence," Conroy said. "I think it's time to let our hidden jewel really shine."

Described as a "transformational project," the first phase of the renovation, costing about $11.3 million, updates 80,000 square feet and 128 resident rooms in the care center's north wing. Work on the wing is expected to be completed by July 2025.

A new entrance, more inviting communal areas and the remaining resident rooms make up the rest of the care center facelift. Some of that work, including a new entrance to the facility, will start in 2024. The entire project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2026, officials said.

County officials highlighted some of the features, including updated fixtures, flooring, shelving and other upgrades.

"After this project is complete, our furnishings, surfaces and layout will be beautiful, functional and comfortable for all the people who work here, visit here and call the care center home," said Janelle Chadwick, care center administrator.

While room layouts will remain the same, tired tile and fixtures will be replaced. Each floor will have its own accent color and decor theme, architect Roxanne Knapp said.

"It's going from an institution to a home, and that's really, really important," said Knapp, director of architecture with WSP, a Chicago-based company that designed the building.

County governments are not required to operate long-term care facilities, and few opt to do so. DuPage supports the care center's operations with a $2 million annual subsidy.

The county is using coronavirus relief funds, a donation from retired county judge Kenneth Moy and surplus funds for the project. The care center reallocated $2.5 million in COVID-19 relief and $520,000 in capital reserves for the project.

Last year, county officials said the upgrades could help attract private pay clients, boosting revenue at the care center.

Chadwick said the care center currently has an average daily population of 215 residents. Those living in the north wing have been moved to other areas of the center to accommodate construction timelines.