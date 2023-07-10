Romeoville man charged with home repair fraud in Naperville

A Romeoville man was arrested last week in relation to home repair work he was contracted for in Naperville.

Salvador Garcia, 34, of the 300 block of Eaton Ave., was arrested Friday and charged with six felonies, including three counts of theft and four counts of home repair fraud. In one case, police said, he collected a down payment for a concrete patio job and refused to return the money despite not completing the work.

Garcia, using the name Salvador Fuertes, is accused of collecting money between November and May for uncompleted work. Officials said he also claimed to work for Lucas Landscaping, but company representatives said he wasn't an employee.

Anyone who may have dealt with Garcia should call the Naperville Police Department's Investigations Division at (630) 420-6665.