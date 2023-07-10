Gun crime parolee charged with fleeing and eluding police

An Addison man on parole for a gun crime has been charged with fleeing and eluding police, authorities announced Monday.

Villa Park police arrested Nikko De Pasquale, 29, of the 100 block of South Iowa Avenue, on Friday.

Authorities say an officer saw a red Pontiac coupe speed through a stop sign at Ardmore Avenue and Jackson Street at 11:57 p.m. Thursday.

The driver made a U-turn and drove away at speeds of more than 89 mph in a 25-mph zone, police say.

After police deflated the rear passenger's-side tire with spikes, the driver drove onto eastbound I-290, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office. A second spike strip deflated the front passenger's-side tire, but the driver exited at North Avenue, drove into Northlake, made another U-turn, and drove onto westbound I-290 before stopping at York Street, the news release said.

De Pasquale is on parole for unauthorized use of a weapon by a felon and escape convictions.

Bail was set at $75,000, and De Pasquale would need to post $7,500 to be freed pretrial.

In 2021, De Pasquale was sentenced to six years in prison on a charge of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon -- second or subsequent offense, for a 2019 crime, according to DuPage court records. He was declared eligible to serve half the sentence and was given credit for the more than 1½ years he spent in jail awaiting trial. The arrest came after a monthslong investigation by Addison police, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, into a gang.

While out on bond on that case, he was charged with escape for cutting off his GPS ankle monitor, according to court records.