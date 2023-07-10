 

Addison man shot to death in Chicago

 
Alicia Fabbre
 
 
Updated 7/10/2023 4:17 PM

Authorities say a 26-year-old Addison man was shot to death early Sunday morning on Chicago's South Side.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified the shooting victim as Devonte J. Fitzpatrick. He died as a result of multiple gunshot wounds, according to the medical examiner's office.

 

According to Chicago police, officers responded to a report of shots fired at about 2:14 a.m. on the 200 block of East Garfield Boulevard, in the Washington Park neighborhood.

A 26-year-old man who was shot multiple times was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

A 42-year-old woman suffered a gunshot wound to her leg and was taken to the hospital, where she was listed in fair condition, according to Chicago police.

No one was in custody for the shooting as of early Monday afternoon, police said.

