 

Napkins needed: Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest delivers plenty of bands and barbecue

  • Craig and Anita Mitchell of Marengo sample ribs from Mojo's Famous BBQ during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest Sunday.

    Craig and Anita Mitchell of Marengo sample ribs from Mojo's Famous BBQ during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest Sunday. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

  • Derek Ellinger, with Mojo's Famous BBQ of Ohio, tends to the grill Sunday at Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest at Sunset Park. The event is sponsored by the Lake in the Hills Rotary.

    Derek Ellinger, with Mojo's Famous BBQ of Ohio, tends to the grill Sunday at Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest at Sunset Park. The event is sponsored by the Lake in the Hills Rotary. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

  • Crowds enjoy the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest on Sunday at Sunset Park. The event featured barbeque pitmasters from around the country, live music and vendors.

    Crowds enjoy the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest on Sunday at Sunset Park. The event featured barbeque pitmasters from around the country, live music and vendors. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

  • Ribs are prepared on the grill Sunday during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest. The four-day event featured pitmasters from around the country.

    Ribs are prepared on the grill Sunday during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest. The four-day event featured pitmasters from around the country. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

  • The Lone Star Stack from Cowboys Barbeque & Rib Company of Fort Worth, Texas, was one of many offerings at Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest Sunday.

    The Lone Star Stack from Cowboys Barbeque & Rib Company of Fort Worth, Texas, was one of many offerings at Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest Sunday. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 7/9/2023 4:24 PM

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest wrapped up Sunday with its two big draws: bands and barbecue.

The four-day fest at Sunset Park, sponsored by the Lake in the Hills Rotary, featured barbeque pitmasters from around the country, a carnival, live music and vendors.

 

"We love the ribs, so tender," said Anita Mitchell, a Marengo resident who attended the fest with her husband Craig. "We come every year. We love barbeque in general."

Go to comments: 0 posted
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the "flag" link in the lower-right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 