Napkins needed: Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest delivers plenty of bands and barbecue
Updated 7/9/2023 4:24 PM
Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest wrapped up Sunday with its two big draws: bands and barbecue.
The four-day fest at Sunset Park, sponsored by the Lake in the Hills Rotary, featured barbeque pitmasters from around the country, a carnival, live music and vendors.
"We love the ribs, so tender," said Anita Mitchell, a Marengo resident who attended the fest with her husband Craig. "We come every year. We love barbeque in general."
