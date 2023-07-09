Napkins needed: Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest delivers plenty of bands and barbecue

The Lone Star Stack from Cowboys Barbeque & Rib Company of Fort Worth, Texas, was one of many offerings at Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest Sunday. Ryan Rayburn / for the Daily Herald

Ribs are prepared on the grill Sunday during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest. The four-day event featured pitmasters from around the country. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Crowds enjoy the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest on Sunday at Sunset Park. The event featured barbeque pitmasters from around the country, live music and vendors. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Derek Ellinger, with Mojo's Famous BBQ of Ohio, tends to the grill Sunday at Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest at Sunset Park. The event is sponsored by the Lake in the Hills Rotary. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Craig and Anita Mitchell of Marengo sample ribs from Mojo's Famous BBQ during the final day of the Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest Sunday. Ryan Rayburn/for the Daily Herald

Lake in the Hills Rockin' Rib Fest wrapped up Sunday with its two big draws: bands and barbecue.

The four-day fest at Sunset Park, sponsored by the Lake in the Hills Rotary, featured barbeque pitmasters from around the country, a carnival, live music and vendors.

"We love the ribs, so tender," said Anita Mitchell, a Marengo resident who attended the fest with her husband Craig. "We come every year. We love barbeque in general."