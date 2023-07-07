Chicago man charged in Mount Prospect carjacking

A Chicago resident is facing charges related to a carjacking last March in Mount Prospect, officials said Friday.

Adrian Resendiz, 27, is charged with one count of vehicle theft conspiracy, according to a Mount Prospect Police Department news release.

Around 11 p.m. March 19, 2022, a white Hyundai Santa Fe was reported stolen on the 1800 block of North Burning Bush Lane.

The Hyundai was recovered in Chicago on March 23, 2022, and was towed to Mount Prospect Police Department headquarters.

During evidence processing, crime scene technicians found a stolen license plate that had been affixed to the vehicle. Fingerprint analysis on the plate matched to Resendiz, police said.

Detectives confirmed Resendiz had knowledge the car was stolen when he affixed the stolen license plate to it, police said.

On June 30, Resendiz's bail was set for $200,000. His next court appearance is July 28 in Rolling Meadows.