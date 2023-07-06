Naperville man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed bicyclist in West Chicago

John C. Gray, 26, of the 400 block of Travelaire Lane, is charged with one felony count of failure to report an accident causing death, DuPage County court records show.

He was scheduled to appear in court Thursday morning.

The crash happened around 10:49 p.m. on Joliet Street near Wilson Street, according to court records.

Information about the victim, including name, age and gender, was not available Thursday morning.

It's the second time in a week a pedestrian or bicyclist has been killed in West Chicago. No charges have been filed in connection with a July 1 crash on Hawthorne Lane that killed a 14-year-old boy.