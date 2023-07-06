Bail set at $1.5 million for driver in double-fatal Winfield crash

A second person has died from injuries sustained in a DUI crash near Winfield.

Bail was set at $1.5 million Thursday for Christine Brocious, 36, of the 7000 block of Mather Avenue in Chicago Ridge, accused of causing the death of 25-year-old Jorgo Cukali and injuries to his sister, Nastika Cukali, age 30. Nastika Cukali died Thursday morning, officials said.

Brocious is charged with one count of aggravated DUI causing death and two counts of aggravated DUI causing bodily harm.

More charges will be filed after a grand jury meets to consider the case in the wake of Nastika Cukali's death, according to the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

Nastika Cukali had been in a coma with a traumatic brain injury. She also had broken ribs, a broken neck, a broken sternum and a collapsed lung, officials said.

Prosecutors said Brocious was driving a 2005 Mazda 6 sedan north on Winfield Road around 11:30 p.m. They allege she maneuvered her car between two other vehicles stopped at the intersection, ran the red light and T-boned Jorgo Cukali's vehicle.

Authorities said Brocious had a blood alcohol content of .206, more than twice the legal limit for driving.

A passenger in her car was treated and released that evening. Brocious was hospitalized.

Brocious would need to post $150,000 bond to be released pretrial. She also would have to wear an alcohol-monitoring anklet.

Her next court appearance is Aug. 20.