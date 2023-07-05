West Chicago police conduct evidence search near fatal hit-and-run site

West Chicago police conducted a residential search earlier today on the 900 block of Hawthorne Lane in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash Saturday that killed a 16-year-old boy from Aurora.

Police closed down the road in both directions between Roue 59 and Rosewood Drive for several hours as investigators searched for evidence related to the deadly crash.

Police officials said the teenager, whose identity has not yet been released, was walking along that same stretch of Hawthorne Lane just before 6 p.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

No one else was injured in the collision, police said.

Police officials said they were hoping to release more details about the investigation in the coming days.