West Chicago police close road for hit-and-run investigation
Updated 7/5/2023 8:09 AM
West Chicago police have closed a portion of Hawthorne Lane as part of an investigation into a July 1 hit-and-run crash.
West Chicago police posted about the closure on Twitter just after 7 a.m. and are urging motorists to avoid the area between Route 59 and Rosewood Drive.
Initially, multiple agencies responded to the area, but West Chicago officials said their officers are the only ones still on the scene.
