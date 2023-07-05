Three men charged after, police say, nearly hitting Wauconda-area man while shooting guns

Three men face felony charges after police said they were shooting guns on a vacant property near Wauconda and nearly struck a man sitting on his back porch Monday afternoon.

The man said a bullet nearly struck him in the head, whizzed past him and shattered his home's sliding glass door, authorities said.

Joseph Rodriguez, 33, of Round Lake, Martin D. Hernandez, 30, of Round Lake Beach and Omar Macias, 28, of Waukegan were charged with one felony count each of reckless discharge of a firearm.

They are being held at the Lake County jail on $500,000 bail each.

Lake County sheriff's Deputy Chief Chris Covelli said investigators believe the three men were shooting at an embankment across a pond and didn't know there were homes in the direction they were shooting.

The men were taken into custody on the 28200 block of Garland Drive, on property owned by the employer of one of the three men. Officers recovered eight pistols and a rifle from the property, officials said.

Officials said investigators are looking into whether the men had permission to be on the property.