Mosquitoes test positive for West Nile virus in Lake County

Mosquitoes in three Lake County towns have tested positive for West Nile virus, the first confirmed indicators this season. Daily Herald file photo

Batches of mosquitoes sampled June 27 in Bannockburn, Lake Villa and Vernon Hills have tested positive for West Nile virus, the first confirmed indicators of its presence in Lake County this season.

Most people infected by a mosquito bite will not have symptoms. However, some may become ill three to 15 days later with fever, nausea, headache and muscle ache. People older than 50 or with weakened immune systems are at higher risk for more severe illness or even death.

Residents can protect themselves by practicing the "4 Ds of Defense" to avoid bites.

•Drain standing water from items like buckets, gutters, plant containers, kiddie pools around your home, yard, and business.

•Defend yourself by using an insect repellent containing DEET, picaridin, oil of lemon eucalyptus, 2-undecanone, or IR3535 and reapply according to label directions.

•Dawn and dusk are prime times for mosquito activity. Wear repellent throughout the day.

•Dress for protection with long sleeves, pants, and closed-toe shoes when outdoors to cover your skin.

Mosquitoes are tested weekly for West Nile. Dead birds, an early sign of the presence of the virus, also are monitored.

Culex pipiens mosquitoes, the primary carriers of West Nile, are most abundant when the weather is hot.

"The years with the most cases of West Nile virus have often been during hot, dry summers," said Alana Bartolai, the health department's ecological services program coordinator.

Since 2002, there have been 79 confirmed human cases of West Nile virus in Lake County and four confirmed deaths, according to the health department.

Visit FightTheBiteNow.com or call the West Nile hotline (847) 377-8300 to report stagnant water, locations of dead birds or for information on signs and symptoms.