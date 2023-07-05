Glenview Park District fills key post

After a monthlong national search, the Glenview Park District hired Amy Murrin as its new division director of special revenue facilities.

Murrin oversees operations at Park Center Health and Fitness, Glenview Community Ice Center, Glenview Park Golf Club, Prairie Club, and Glenview Tennis Club. Her term began June 29.

Murrin, a Glenview resident, has more than 20 years of experience successfully managing various facilities, programs and services at several area park districts.

She previously served as director of recreation at the Park District of Highland Park, where she managed a $6 million budget and facilities, including the Recreation Center of Highland Park, Deer Creek Racquet Club, Hidden Creek Aqua Park, Rosewood Beach and Park Avenue Boating Facility.

Murrin also was the former Centennial Fitness Center manager at the Park Ridge Park District, and served as the wellness manager at the Wheeling Park District.

"Amy brings a wealth of knowledge and parks and recreation experience to our team," said Glenview Park District Executive Director Michael McCarty.