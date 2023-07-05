Foster running for reelection; human rights lawyer launches primary challenge

Democratic U.S. Rep. Bill Foster announced Wednesday he's running for reelection in the 11th Congressional District.

Foster, a scientist and businessman from Naperville, has been in Congress since 2008. In a statement, Foster stressed the slim Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives as a primary reason to run again next year.

"If we're serious about tackling issues like gun violence, climate change, protecting voting rights, immigration reform and restoring reproductive rights," Foster said, "it's integral that we bring an end to the dysfunctional extreme GOP House majority -- and that means defending battleground districts like Illinois' 11th."

Foster defeated Republican Catalina Lauf in the November general election by claiming 56.5% of the vote, defending the district seat that spans parts of Cook, DuPage, Kane, Lake, McHenry, Will, DeKalb and Boone counties.

Also on Wednesday, human rights lawyer Qasim Rashid announced he's entering the race as a Democratic challenger to Foster. A Naperville resident for 15 years, Rashid said in a statement he'll run a people-funded campaign that rejects corporate money.

"We need someone whose values prioritize the welfare and safety of our neighbors -- not the billionaire corporations that buy their way into power by funding millionaire politicians," Rashid said in a statement.