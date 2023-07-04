Driver seriously injured in Rt. 47 crash

A two-vehicle crash on Route 47 and Lucas Road in Woodstock caused serious injuries to one driver Tuesday morning.

The Woodstock Fire and Rescue District responded at 6:43 a.m. and located a "heavily damaged" car in a ditch, according to a news release. First responders found the driver on the ground. He had exited the vehicle before the firefighters arrived, the report said.

The second vehicle involved fled.

The driver was airlifted to the Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, the news release said.