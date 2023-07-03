Some Lake County residents urged to boil and conserve water

Customers of a water utility serving some parts of Lake County have been ordered to boil tap water or use bottled water because of systematic problems. AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Customers of a water utility serving some parts of Lake County have been ordered to boil tap water or use bottled water because of systematic problems.

Aqua customers in Hawthorn Woods and Kildeer and those served by the Lake County public works system are affected. In a statement posted Sunday on its website, the company said the regional drought has caused low water pressure and service outages.

"As a result we have issued a precautionary boil water advisory, asking all customers to use bottled water or to boil all water for consumption," the statement reads.

Aqua also is urging customers to conserve water by not watering lawns or plants outside, taking shorter showers, minimizing the use of washing machines and dishwashers and not letting water run while shaving or brushing teeth.

The company is using booster bumps in a reservoir to try to increase water pressure and fully restore service, the statement reads.